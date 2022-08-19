BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Louisiana Department of Child and Family Services (DCFS) has released the initial investigations of a report conducted after two-year-old Mitchell Robinson, III died from a fentanyl overdose.

The toddler is believed to have ingested pills left lying around before he was declared dead at a local hospital on June 26. His mother, Whitney Ard, is charged with one count of negligent homicide.

According to the report from DCFS, the assigned supervisor of the case has since resigned and the assigned worker is now suspended pending further investigation.

The report from DCFS also states that cases assigned to the involved worker and supervisor were reviewed to determine immediate safety needs.

“As I review the facts, it’s apparent our staff did talk to the mother. Although no one was there when we went to the house, our staff did reach the mother by phone. She knew we were concerned. She expected us to return to the house, yet she did not do what was necessary to ensure the safety of her child. We failed to get back to the house in time. I deeply regret not doing so” said DCFS Secretary Marketa Garner Walters.

DCFS is also changing its policy, making cases involving children and drugs assigned to the highest priority response level.

“Under the new policy, all cases of abuse/neglect involving a child age 3 and under made by a medical provider to DCFS will be accepted for investigation. The priority response will be set in accordance with the danger posed to the child. However, all cases where there is concern regarding a child’s consumption or ingestion of a controlled dangerous substance will automatically be assigned a P1 priority (24-hour response). In addition, we took immediate steps to shore up our staff, with a special focus on the Baton Rouge region. We work constantly to improve our approaches for keeping children safe and improving children’s well-being.”

Ard Case Update

Because the Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) substantiated the allegations of abuse/neglect regarding the death of Mitchell Robinson, the law allows for the release of limited information.

DCFS received three reports from hospital staff involving Mitchell prior to his death. DCFS did not receive any reports involving this family prior to April 12, 2022, nor did we receive reports alleging abuse or neglect from Law Enforcement or any other concerned individual prior to June 26, 2022.

Information concerning Mitchell was first reported to DCFS on April 12, 2022, by a hospital staff member. Mitchell presented to the hospital as unresponsive, Narcan was administered due to concern about substance exposure, but drug testing did not reveal any presence of substances in his system. DCFS did not initiate an investigation based on the information provided.

DCFS received another report concerning Mitchell on June 4, 2022, from a hospital staff member. Mitchell was brought to the hospital unresponsive. Narcan was administered and he was responsive to this medication. Drug tests did not indicate the presence of substances in his system. The hospital staff shared the physician’s concern that Mitchell was exposed to a substance that standard drug testing would not detect but also indicated the possibility of neurological issues. DCFS assigned this report for investigation. Attempts were made to visit the family, but these were unsuccessful.

On June 17, 2022, a hospital physician contacted the child abuse hotline to share additional information regarding Mitchell. She informed the hotline that additional testing was ordered on June 4th to determine substance exposure. These results were received on June 16, 2022, and were positive for Fentanyl exposure. The physician informed DCFS that an individual would not medically respond to Narcan unless exposed to an Opioid. Although there was suspicion of Mitchell having seizures, this was ruled out. The physician further reported concern due to learning of the parent’s involvement in a major drug bust that occurred in May. This information was provided to the responsible DCFS staff handling the open investigation. The worker was on sick leave from June 21-27, 2022.

Upon learning of Mitchell’s death, DCFS Administrators initiated an immediate internal investigation. The assigned Supervisor was removed from having supervisory responsibilities pending further investigation. During the course of the investigation, the Supervisor resigned. The assigned worker is suspended pending further investigation. All cases assigned to the involved worker and supervisor were reviewed to determine immediate safety needs. A social worker in the state office with a Master’s degree assumed supervisory responsibility for staff previously reporting to the assigned supervisor. DCFS is actively planning and implementing both short-term and long-term strategies to improve safety planning and service delivery both within the Baton Rouge area and statewide. Internal investigations and planning efforts highlight the need for strengthened collaboration with Law Enforcement, Medical providers, and other community stakeholders.

Steps Underway to Stabilize Baton Rouge Region

Increasing staffing to provide additional workforce capacity and oversight of current decision-making through temporary reassignments; emergency contracts

Solidifying procedures/protocols with key system partners, including law enforcement, district attorney, CASA, medical providers, and Children’s Advocacy Center.

Strengthening community-based response to high-risk children and families

Statewide Strategies and Needs