PINEVILLE, La. (KLFY) — Rapides Parish Sheriff Detectives are investigating reports of alleged cruelty to juveniles at a daycare facility in Pineville.

Authorities say detectives arrived at Totally Kids Childcare Center 5700 Shreveport Highway, Pineville, early this morning to conduct their investigation. The investigation included the executing of a search warrant on the premises as well as an arrest warrant.

Sheriff detectives say this is a very active and ongoing investigation. More information will be given as it becomes available.

If anyone has information on this investigation, they are encouraged to contact the Criminal Investigation Division at 318-473-6727 or Crime Stoppers at 318-443-7867