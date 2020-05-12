Cyclist killed in Rapides Parish crash

Rapides Parish, La. (05/12/20)— Shortly before 1:30 P.M. on Sunday, Louisiana State Police Troop E responded to a fatal crash on U.S. Hwy 165 south of Woodworth. This crash killed a man from Pineville, LA.

The initial investigation revealed a bicycle, ridden by 77-year-old Frankie Joseph Hooper Jr., was traveling southbound on the shoulder of U.S. Hwy 165.

For reasons still under investigation, Hooper Jr. attempted to turn left from the southbound shoulder onto Booker Fowler Road.

This action placed the bicycle in the direct travel path of a southbound 2011 Ford Escape, which resulted in a collision.

As a result of the crash, Hooper Jr. sustained severe injuries and was transported to a local hospital where he ultimately succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead.

Routine toxicology tests are pending. The crash remains under investigation.

