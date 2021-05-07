Crawfish to join drive to vaccinate people in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A pound of crawfish is being promised to lure people to get a COVID-19 vaccine in New Orleans.

WVUE-TV reports that the city is partnering with the local non-profit Go Propeller to give the vaccines and crawfish from The Original Cajun Seafood on May 13.

Officials say the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available during the event, along with food, music, and gift card giveaways.

The crawfish giveaway is one of many different ways health officials and businesses have been encouraging people to get vaccinated.