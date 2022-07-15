RAPIDES PARISH (KTVE/KARD)— The Louisiana State Police are investigating a vehicle crash in Rapides Parish that claimed the life of a Bastrop man. On July 15, 2022, at approximately 3:00 AM, LSP Troop E responded to a one-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 28 East.

The crash claimed the life of 62-year-old Byron Williams Jr. Officials’ initial investigation revealed a 2014 Commercial Freightliner, driven by Williams, was westbound on LA Highway 28 East. For reasons still under investigation, the Freightliner exited the roadway, impacted a culvert and fence before coming to rest.

The Freightliner became engulfed in flames, after striking the fence.

According to a release, it is unknown whether Williams was properly restrained or not. He sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene. Toxicology samples were collected and submitted for analysis.