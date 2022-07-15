RAPIDES PARISH (KTVE/KARD)— The Louisiana State Police are investigating a vehicle crash in Rapides Parish that claimed the life of a Bastrop man. On July 15, 2022, at approximately 3:00 AM, LSP Troop E responded to a one-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 28 East.
The crash claimed the life of 62-year-old Byron Williams Jr. Officials’ initial investigation revealed a 2014 Commercial Freightliner, driven by Williams, was westbound on LA Highway 28 East. For reasons still under investigation, the Freightliner exited the roadway, impacted a culvert and fence before coming to rest.
The Freightliner became engulfed in flames, after striking the fence.
According to a release, it is unknown whether Williams was properly restrained or not. He sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene. Toxicology samples were collected and submitted for analysis.
While the cause of the crash remains under investigation, distracted and inattentive driving continues to be a leading cause of crashes in our state. Louisiana State Police urges all motorists to stay alert while driving. A lapse in one’s awareness can have deadly consequences.
In 2022, Troop E Troopers have investigated 20 fatal crashes resulting in 21 fatalitiesLouisiana State Police Troop E