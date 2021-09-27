Crash claims the life of Alexandria man

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Louisiana State Police say they are investigating a two-vehicle crash that claimed the life of an Alexandria man.

According to police, they were called to Louisiana Highway 1 near Cheri Street on September 27, 2021, for a two-vehicle crash. Police say the wreck claimed the life of Victor Coutee, Jr., 78, of Alexandria.

Police tell us the investigation shows a 2021 KIA Sorento, driven by Coutee, was traveling south on Louisiana Highway 1, police are still investigating why Coutee failed to yield to a John Deere Combine Tractor blocking the southbound travel lane with a large agricultural implement. Police say Coutee hit the implement head-on.

According to police, Coutee was wearing his seatbelt, but still sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say the driver of the John Deere Combine was not injured. Toxicology samples were obtained and submitted for analysis.