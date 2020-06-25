Crash claims life of Otis teen in Rapides Parish

Rapides Parish (06/25/20)— On June 24, 2020, at approximately 4:30 p.m., Louisiana State Police Troop E responded to a two-vehicle, fatal crash on LA Highway 28, at LA Highway 121.

As a result of this crash, an Otis teen sustained fatal injuries.

The initial investigation by State Police revealed a 2010 Chevrolet Malibu, driven by 16-year-old Connor Lemoine, of Otis, was traveling westbound on LA Highway 28.

For reasons still under investigation, Lemoine was attempting to make a left hand turn onto LA Highway 121.

As a result of this turning maneuver, Lemoine was struck by an eastbound 2003 Ford F-250.

Lemoine sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver, two adult passengers, and one juvenile passenger in the Ford F-250 sustained minor injuries and were transported to a local hospital.

Routine toxicology tests are pending. The crash remains under investigation.

