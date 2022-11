COVINGTON, La. (WGNO) — Several hours after the badly-burned bodies of two people were discovered badly burned in downtown Covington, police have arrested a man on charges related to what’s been declared a double-homicide investigation.

On Monday (Nov. 28), detectives arrested 49-year-old Antonio Donde Tyson for charges that include:

First-degree murder (2 counts)

Second-degree kidnapping (2 counts)

Obstruction of justice (2 counts)

Resisting an officer

Illegal possession of stolen things

According to the Covington Police Department, officers responded to the 600 block of E. Gibson Street around 7 a.m. where two people were found ‘burned beyond recognition.’

Official victim identities from the St. Tammany Parish Coroner have not been released, however several witnesses say one of the bodies found could be that of a prominent member of the North Shore community.

Amid the breaking news of the discovery of the two bodies, CPD also confirmed with WGNO that two people were missing: retired long-time priest Fr. Otis Young of St. Peter Parish Roman Catholic Church and his assistant, Ruth Prats.

MISSING: Fr. Otis Young of Covington, LA

A spokesperson from the coroner’s office says autopsies are scheduled for Tuesday and no genders or identities will be released on Monday. The coroner adds that any identities circulating are speculative and circumstantial.

We’re told by the church that a prayer vigil will be held at 7 p.m. Monday in honor of the victims. WGNO will be there and will bring you updates as new information comes in.

St. Tammany Parish President Mike Cooper spoke on the chilling investigation, stating:

“Our hearts have been shattered by this unfathomable crime. We stand behind the Covington Police Department and St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office as they investigate this heinous action. Please join me in praying for the families and friends of the victims and the entire Covington community.”

We’re told more details will be released as they become available. Stay updated with WGNO on air and online for the latest updates.