COVID-19 vaccine eligibility expands to all adults

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards speaks about his decision to expand COVID-19 vaccine eligibility on Tuesday, March 9, 2021, in Baton Rouge, La. (AP Photo/Melinda Deslatte)

NEW ORLEANS, La. (AP) — Every adult in Louisiana 16 and older is now eligible to get vaccinated against the coronavirus.

Gov. John Bel Edwards last week announced the expanded guidelines which went into effect Monday.

Louisiana joins a growing list of states that are allowing any adult interested in the shot to get it. The move came after vaccine supplies started to grow and some appointments to get the vaccine were going unused.

People 16 or 17 must get the Pfizer vaccine since that is the only shot authorized for people that age in the United States.

Other adults can also access the Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccines.