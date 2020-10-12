COVID-19 Testing Resumes Across Louisiana Following Hurricane Delta

BATON ROUGE, La. — Gov. John Bel Edwards announced that COVID-19 testing sites are re-opening this week in areas impacted by Hurricane Delta. Testing in the Acadiana region will resume Tuesday, October 13.

“The pandemic is still very much part of our environment, and it’s important that residents be mindful of that as they work hard to recover from Hurricanes Delta and Laura,” said Gov. Edwards. “I’m grateful to everyone who helped get these sites up and running again, and I encourage those in the impacted areas to take the time to get tested. We want you and your families to be as healthy as possible. In addition to testing, please remember to wear your mask, social distance and wash your hands frequently. We know these measures will help keep you safe as you continue to rebuild.”

Community-based drive-thru testing sites and mobile testing sites planned and supported by the Louisiana Army National Guard (LANG) and the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (GOHSEP) were paused late last week as the state made hurricane preparations. The pause came as LANG temporarily shifted its operations to storm support.

Residents are encouraged to take care of their health during this time of recovery. COVID-19 continues to be active in Louisiana, and now is not the time to let down your guard. Continue to take precautions: practice social distancing, wear a mask, wash your hands and stay home when sick. If you have been exposed or have symptoms of COVID-19, get tested.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include:

Fever or chills

Cough

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Fatigue

Muscle or body aches

Headache

New loss of taste or smell

Sore throat

Congestion or runny nose

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea

Save the number 877-766-2130 in your phone

Anyone who receives a call from 877-766-2130 is urged to answer, as the call is from a contact tracer who is trained to help anyone who is positive or has been exposed to COVID protect themselves and their communities. Everyone called by a contact tracer is advised to watch themselves for signs of illness for 14 days from when they were exposed to COVID.

If someone calls from a number other than 877-766-2130, claims to be a contact tracer and asks for personal information, hang up immediately.

