Court: Man who killed at 15 can seek parole

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A New Orleans prosecutor’s decision to let a man who committed murder at age 15 seek parole has been upheld by a state appeal court.

Louisiana’s 4th Circuit Court of Appeal ruled last week that District Attorney Jason Williams had the authority to let 54-year-old Scott Lingle seek parole.

The appellate ruling said Williams could make the decision despite the objections of the state district judge in the case.

The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate reports that Lingle is now a chaplain’s assistant at a state prison. He was convicted of slashing the throat of a woman in the 1980s.

