Couple arrested for meth use in the presence of a child in Jennings

JENNINGS, La. (KLFY) — A couple stopped for a traffic violation ended up behind bars for meth usage in the presence of a minor.

Kevin Paul Daigle, 38, of Evangeline, was charged with possession of meth and drug paraphernalia, as well as violations regarding stop lamps and turn signals, failure to use a child restraint system, and illegal use of a controlled substance in the presence of a minor. His passenger, Heather Angelle Johnson, 27, of Jennings, faces similar charges.

According to Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Chris Ivey, the couple was stopped on Interstate Drive in Jennings on Thursday. Deputies observed that a child in the vehicle was not in an approved child restraint seat and was instead sitting on her mother’s lap.

Deputies also saw several small baggies in the center console of the vehicle and asked for consent to search. Crystal meth was found in the vehicle and in the mother’s purse.