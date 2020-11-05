Council rejects suit settlement in Alton Sterling death

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — The governing council in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, has again rejected a $5 million settlement in a lawsuit over the death of a Black man shot by police in 2016.

Baton Rouge news outlets say the 12-member Metro Council fell one vote short Wednesday of the seven needed for approval.

It was the council’s third rejection of a settlement. And it makes a March 2021 trial more likely in the suit filed on behalf of the five children of Alton Sterling.

Sterling was shot six times in a confrontation with police outside a convenience store.

The video-recorded shooting led to protests in Baton Rouge.