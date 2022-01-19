Corps: $2.6B in Louisiana infrastructure, disaster money

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Gov. John Bel Edwards says the Army Corps of Engineers will be getting $2.6 billion for Louisiana under the infrastructure and supplemental disaster acts. Edwards said Wednesday that the disaster bill includes more than $2 billion for flood prevention in the state.

Earlier Wednesday, the state Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority said it plans to spend nearly $1.3 billion in the fiscal year starting July 1. Executive director Bren Haase says the Corps money won’t affect its total though some details may need changing to provide state matches for federal projects.