Coroner: Louisiana inmate died of problems with diabetes

SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) — A Louisiana coroner says an investigation showed that a 31-year-old inmate died last month of problems related to diabetes.

Casey Louis Simpson was found unresponsive March 16 in his cell at Caddo Correctional Center, where he had been jailed several months.

Emergency workers tried to resuscitate him, and he died hours later in a hospital. An autopsy was done March 17, and the Caddo Parish coroner said about two weeks later that no evidence of trauma was found.

The coroner’s office said in a news release Monday that Simpson died from diabetic ketoacidosis with acute renal failure secondary to new onset diabetes mellitus.