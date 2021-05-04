Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 983 new cases, 11 new deaths on May 4

BATON ROUGE, La. — The Louisiana Department of Health reported 983 new cases and 11 new deaths on Tuesday, May 4, 2021, bringing the total number of cases to 460,337 and the total number of deaths to 10,405.

The number of probable cases rose by 234 to 69,328 on Tuesday while the total number of confirmed cases rose by 1,208 to a total of 390,695. The number of probable deaths rose by 11 for a total of 929 and the total number of confirmed deaths rose by 10 to 9,474. As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out-of-state cases.

Hospitalizations decreased on Tuesday by 3 and the use of ventilators went down by 7. This brings the total number of hospitalized patients to 317 with 38 on ventilators.

In Northeast Louisiana, 92 new cases were reported while 6 cases were rescinded. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 16,621 total confirmed cases and 407 total confirmed deaths.

Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths: