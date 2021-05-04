Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 983 new cases, 11 new deaths on May 4

BATON ROUGE, La. — The Louisiana Department of Health reported 983 new cases and 11 new deaths on Tuesday, May 4, 2021, bringing the total number of cases to 460,337 and the total number of deaths to 10,405.
The number of probable cases rose by 234 to 69,328 on Tuesday while the total number of confirmed cases rose by 1,208 to a total of 390,695. The number of probable deaths rose by 11 for a total of 929 and the total number of confirmed deaths rose by 10 to 9,474. As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out-of-state cases.
Hospitalizations decreased on Tuesday by 3 and the use of ventilators went down by 7. This brings the total number of hospitalized patients to 317 with 38 on ventilators.
In Northeast Louisiana, 92 new cases were reported while 6 cases were rescinded. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 16,621 total confirmed cases and 407 total confirmed deaths.
Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths:
- Ouachita Parish – 16,621 cases, 407 deaths (49 new cases, 1 new death)
- Lincoln Parish – 3,366 cases, 85 deaths (2 rescinded cases)
- Morehouse Parish – 2,435 cases, 71 deaths (11 new cases, 1 new death)
- Franklin Parish – 2,387 cases, 105 deaths (6 new cases)
- Union Parish –2,055 cases, 70 deaths (8 new cases)
- Richland Parish – 1,997 cases, 43 deaths (no change)
- Concordia Parish –1,596 cases, 46 deaths (4 new cases, 1 new death)
- Madison Parish –1,516 cases, 34 deaths (2 rescinded cases)
- Jackson Parish –1,476 cases, 45 deaths (4 new cases)
- Winn Parish –1,157 cases, 33 deaths (5 new cases)
- West Carroll Parish –1,100 cases, 39 deaths (3 new cases)
- La Salle Parish –975 cases, 25 deaths (2 new cases)
- Catahoula Parish –900 cases, 33 deaths (no change)
- East Carroll Parish –884 cases, 21 deaths (1 rescinded case)
- Caldwell Parish – 770 cases, 24 deaths (no change)
- Tensas Parish –318 cases, 6 deaths (1 rescinded case)