BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— The Louisiana Department of Health reported 945 new cases and 8 new deaths on Tuesday, September 13, 2022, bringing the total number of cases to 1,445,716 and the total number of deaths to 17,939.
As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out-of-state cases.
Hospitalizations increased by 21 and the number of patients on ventilators decreased by 3 as of Tuesday; coming to a total of 354 hospitalized patients with 13 on ventilators.
In our area, 143 new cases and 1 new death were reported on Tuesday. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 58,867 total confirmed cases and 785 total confirmed deaths.
Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths:
- Ouachita Parish – 58,867 cases, 785 deaths (69 new cases)
- Lincoln Parish – 14,335 cases, 153 deaths (22 new cases and 1 new death)
- Morehouse Parish – 8,008 cases, 138 deaths (13 new cases)
- Franklin Parish – 8,387 cases, 184 deaths (2 new cases)
- Union Parish – 8,287 cases, 141 deaths (12 new cases)
- Richland Parish – 8,072 cases, 104 deaths (5 new cases)
- Concordia Parish –5,893 cases, 91 deaths (4 new cases)
- Jackson Parish – 5,146 cases, 77 deaths (5 new cases)
- Madison Parish –3,709 cases, 59 deaths (0 new cases)
- Winn Parish – 5,176 cases, 66 deaths (8 new cases)
- West Carroll Parish – 4,275 cases, 71 deaths (0 new cases)
- LaSalle Parish – 4,863 cases, 64 deaths (2 new cases)
- Catahoula Parish – 2,978 cases, 59 deaths (0 new cases)
- East Carroll Parish – 2,960 cases, 38 deaths (0 new cases)
- Caldwell Parish – 4,237 cases, 55 deaths (0 new cases)
- Tensas Parish – 1,215 cases, 13 deaths (1 new case)