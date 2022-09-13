BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— The Louisiana Department of Health reported 945 new cases and 8 new deaths on Tuesday, September 13, 2022, bringing the total number of cases to 1,445,716 and the total number of deaths to 17,939.

For more Coronavirus News Click Here

As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out-of-state cases.

Hospitalizations increased by 21 and the number of patients on ventilators decreased by 3 as of Tuesday; coming to a total of 354 hospitalized patients with 13 on ventilators.

For more Louisiana News CLICK HERE

In our area, 143 new cases and 1 new death were reported on Tuesday. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 58,867 total confirmed cases and 785 total confirmed deaths.

Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths: