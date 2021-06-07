Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 794 new cases, 4 new deaths on June 7

BATON ROUGE, La. — The Louisiana Department of Health reported 794 new cases and 4 new deaths on Monday, June 7, 2021, bringing the total number of cases to 473,777 and the total number of deaths to 10,619.

The number of probable cases rose by 161 to 73,315 on Monday while the total number of confirmed cases rose by 635 to a total of 400,462. The number of probable deaths rose by 1 to a total of 990 and the total number of confirmed deaths rose by 3 to 9,629. As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out-of-state cases.

Hospitalizations decreased by 13 on Monday and the use of ventilators increased by 6, bringing the total number of hospitalized patients to 284 with 36 on ventilators.

In Northeast Louisiana, 50 new cases and no new deaths were reported and no cases were rescinded. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 17,007 total confirmed cases and 414 total confirmed deaths.

Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths: