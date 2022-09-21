BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— The Louisiana Department of Health reported 691 new cases and 6 new deaths on Wednesday, September 21, 2022, bringing the total number of cases to 1,451,304 and the total number of deaths to 17,993.

As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out-of-state cases.

Hospitalizations decreased by 13 and the number of patients on ventilators remained the same as of Wednesday; coming to a total of 258 hospitalized patients with 10 on ventilators.

In our area, 94 new cases and 1 new death were reported on Wednesday. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 59,149 total confirmed cases and 797 total confirmed deaths.

Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths: