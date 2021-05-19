Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 618 new cases, 9 new deaths on May 19

BATON ROUGE, La. — The Louisiana Department of Health reported 618 new cases and 9 new deaths on Wednesday, May 19, 2021, bringing the total number of cases to 467,055 and the total number of deaths to 10,509.

The number of probable cases rose by 213 to 71,500 on Wednesday while the total number of confirmed cases rose by 402 to a total of 395,555. The number of probable deaths remained the same for a total of 963 and the total number of confirmed deaths rose by 9 to 9,546. As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out-of-state cases.

Hospitalizations increased on Wednesday by 8 and the use of ventilators increased by 2. This brings the total number of hospitalized patients to 307 with 28 on ventilators.

In Northeast Louisiana, 35 new cases and 1 new death were reported while 11 cases were rescinded. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 16,830 total confirmed cases and 411 total confirmed deaths.

Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths: