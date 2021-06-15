Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 592 new cases, 5 new deaths on June 15

BATON ROUGE, La. — The Louisiana Department of Health reported 592 new cases and 5 new deaths on Tuesday, June 15, 2021, bringing the total number of cases to 476,467 and the total number of deaths to 10,660.

The number of probable cases rose by 185 to 74,021 on Tuesday while the total number of confirmed cases rose by 374 to a total of 402,446. The number of probable deaths rose by 2 to a total of 1,002 and the total number of confirmed deaths rose by 3 to 9,658. As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out-of-state cases.

Hospitalizations increased by 7 on Tuesday and the use of ventilators remained the same, bringing the total number of hospitalized patients to 290 with 38 on ventilators.

In Northeast Louisiana, 31 new cases and 1 new death were reported and no cases were rescinded. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 17,056 total confirmed cases and 415 total confirmed deaths.

Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths: