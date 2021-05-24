Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 577 new cases, 13 new deaths on May 24

BATON ROUGE, La. — The Louisiana Department of Health reported 577 new cases and 13 new deaths on Monday, May 24, 2021, bringing the total number of cases to 468,402 and the total number of deaths to 10,535.

The number of probable cases rose by 328 to 71,921 on Monday while the total number of confirmed cases rose by 599 to a total of 396,481. The number of probable deaths rose by 8 for a total of 973 and the total number of confirmed deaths rose by 10 to 9,562. As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out-of-state cases.

Hospitalizations decreased on Monday by 40 and the use of ventilators increased by 2. This brings the total number of hospitalized patients to 271 with 29 on ventilators.

In Northeast Louisiana, 69 new cases and 2 new deaths were reported while 5 cases were rescinded. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 16,882 total confirmed cases and 411 total confirmed deaths.

Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths: