Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 554 new cases, 8 new deaths on May 7

BATON ROUGE, La. — The Louisiana Department of Health reported 554 new cases and 8 new deaths on Friday, May 7, 2021, bringing the total number of cases to 461,773 and the total number of deaths to 10,433.

The number of probable cases rose by 118 to 70,016 on Friday while the total number of confirmed cases rose by 445 to a total of 391,757. The number of probable deaths rose by 5 for a total of 942 and the total number of confirmed deaths rose by 3 to 9,491. As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out-of-state cases.

Hospitalizations decreased on Friday by 9 and the use of ventilators went down by 1. This brings the total number of hospitalized patients to 331 with 36 on ventilators.

In Northeast Louisiana, 54 new cases were reported while no cases were rescinded. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 16,672 total confirmed cases and 407 total confirmed deaths.

Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths: