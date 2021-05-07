Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 554 new cases, 8 new deaths on May 7

BATON ROUGE, La. — The Louisiana Department of Health reported 554 new cases and 8 new deaths on Friday, May 7, 2021, bringing the total number of cases to 461,773 and the total number of deaths to 10,433.
The number of probable cases rose by 118 to 70,016 on Friday while the total number of confirmed cases rose by 445 to a total of 391,757. The number of probable deaths rose by 5 for a total of 942 and the total number of confirmed deaths rose by 3 to 9,491. As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out-of-state cases.
Hospitalizations decreased on Friday by 9 and the use of ventilators went down by 1. This brings the total number of hospitalized patients to 331 with 36 on ventilators.
In Northeast Louisiana, 54 new cases were reported while no cases were rescinded. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 16,672 total confirmed cases and 407 total confirmed deaths.
Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths:
- Ouachita Parish – 16,672 cases, 407 deaths (26 new cases)
- Lincoln Parish – 3,378 cases, 85 deaths (11 new cases)
- Morehouse Parish – 2,440 cases, 72 deaths (2 new cases)
- Franklin Parish – 2,387 cases, 105 deaths (3 new cases)
- Union Parish –2,060 cases, 70 deaths (no change)
- Richland Parish – 2,003 cases, 43 deaths (no change)
- Concordia Parish –1,596 cases, 46 deaths (1 new case)
- Madison Parish –1,518 cases, 34 deaths (no change)
- Jackson Parish –1,511 cases, 45 deaths (1 new case)
- Winn Parish –1,153 cases, 33 deaths (1 new case)
- West Carroll Parish –1,099 cases, 39 deaths (1 new case)
- La Salle Parish –986 cases, 25 deaths (6 new cases)
- Catahoula Parish –902 cases, 33 deaths (no change)
- East Carroll Parish –885 cases, 21 deaths (no change)
- Caldwell Parish – 770 cases, 24 deaths (no change)
- Tensas Parish –318 cases, 6 deaths (2 new cases)