Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 487 new cases, 3 new deaths on June 8

BATON ROUGE, La. — The Louisiana Department of Health reported 487 new cases and 3 new deaths on Tuesday, June 8, 2021, bringing the total number of cases to 473,879 and the total number of deaths to 10,622.

The number of probable cases rose by 129 to 73,444 on Tuesday while the total number of confirmed cases dropped by 27 to a total of 400,435. The number of probable deaths dropped by 1 to a total of 989 and the total number of confirmed deaths rose by 4 to 9,633. As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out-of-state cases.

Hospitalizations increased by 11 on Tuesday and the use of ventilators increased by 3, bringing the total number of hospitalized patients to 295 with 39 on ventilators.

In Northeast Louisiana, 5 new cases and 1 new death was reported and 36 cases were rescinded. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 16,996 total confirmed cases and 414 total confirmed deaths.

Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths: