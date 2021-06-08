Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 487 new cases, 3 new deaths on June 8

BATON ROUGE, La. — The Louisiana Department of Health reported 487 new cases and 3 new deaths on Tuesday, June 8, 2021, bringing the total number of cases to 473,879 and the total number of deaths to 10,622.
The number of probable cases rose by 129 to 73,444 on Tuesday while the total number of confirmed cases dropped by 27 to a total of 400,435. The number of probable deaths dropped by 1 to a total of 989 and the total number of confirmed deaths rose by 4 to 9,633. As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out-of-state cases.
Hospitalizations increased by 11 on Tuesday and the use of ventilators increased by 3, bringing the total number of hospitalized patients to 295 with 39 on ventilators.
In Northeast Louisiana, 5 new cases and 1 new death was reported and 36 cases were rescinded. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 16,996 total confirmed cases and 414 total confirmed deaths.
Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths:
- Ouachita Parish – 16,996 cases, 414 deaths (11 rescinded cases)
- Lincoln Parish – 3,427 cases, 86 deaths (14 rescinded cases)
- Morehouse Parish – 2,461 cases, 73 deaths (2 rescinded cases)
- Franklin Parish – 2,417 cases, 105 deaths (1 rescinded case)
- Union Parish –2,090 cases, 72 deaths (1 rescinded case)
- Richland Parish – 2,030 cases, 43 deaths (no change)
- Concordia Parish –1,624 cases, 46 deaths (1 rescinded case)
- Jackson Parish –1,551 cases, 46 deaths (no change)
- Madison Parish –1,521 cases, 34 deaths (3 rescinded cases)
- Winn Parish –1,173 cases, 35 deaths (1 new case, 1 new death)
- West Carroll Parish –1,108 cases, 39 deaths (no change)
- La Salle Parish –1,041 cases, 25 deaths (no change)
- Catahoula Parish –909 cases, 33 deaths (2 new cases)
- East Carroll Parish –892 cases, 23 deaths (1 new case)
- Caldwell Parish – 782 cases, 24 deaths (3 rescinded cases)
- Tensas Parish –325 cases, 6 deaths (1 new case)