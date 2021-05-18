Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 481 new cases, 11 new deaths on May 18

BATON ROUGE, La. — The Louisiana Department of Health reported 481 new cases and 11 new deaths on Tuesday, May 18, 2021, bringing the total number of cases to 466,440 and the total number of deaths to 10,500.

The number of probable cases rose by 121 to 71,287 on Tuesday while the total number of confirmed cases rose by 373 to a total of 395,153. The number of probable deaths rose by 4 for a total of 963 and the total number of confirmed deaths rose by 7 to 9,537. As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out-of-state cases.

Hospitalizations increased on Tuesday by 19 and the use of ventilators increased by 1. This brings the total number of hospitalized patients to 299 with 26 on ventilators.

In Northeast Louisiana, 52 new cases were reported while 9 cases were rescinded. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 16,806 total confirmed cases and 410 total confirmed deaths.

Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths: