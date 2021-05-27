Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 478 new cases, 8 new deaths on May 27

BATON ROUGE, La. — The Louisiana Department of Health reported 478 new cases and 8 new deaths on Thursday, May 27, 2021, bringing the total number of cases to 470,331 and the total number of deaths to 10,570.

The number of probable cases rose by 129 to 72,446 on Thursday while the total number of confirmed cases rose by 338 to a total of 397,885. The number of probable deaths stayed the same for a total of 978 and the total number of confirmed deaths rose by 8 to 9,592. As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out-of-state cases.

Hospitalizations increased on Thursday by 6 and the use of ventilators decreased by 3. This brings the total number of hospitalized patients to 273 with 27 on ventilators.

In Northeast Louisiana, 50 new cases and 1 new death were reported while 14 cases were rescinded. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 16,945 total confirmed cases and 411 total confirmed deaths.

Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths: