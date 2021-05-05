Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 459 new cases, 13 new deaths on May 5

BATON ROUGE, La. — The Louisiana Department of Health reported 459 new cases and 13 new deaths on Wednesday, May 5, 2021, bringing the total number of cases to 460,803 and the total number of deaths to 10,418.

The number of probable cases rose by 475 to 69,803 on Wednesday while the total number of confirmed cases rose by 305 to a total of 391,000. The number of probable deaths rose by 4 for a total of 933 and the total number of confirmed deaths rose by 9 to 9,485. As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out-of-state cases.

Hospitalizations increased on Wednesday by 21 and the use of ventilators went down by 5. This brings the total number of hospitalized patients to 338 with 33 on ventilators.

In Northeast Louisiana, 37 new cases were reported while 14 cases were rescinded. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 16,621 total confirmed cases and 407 total confirmed deaths.

Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths: