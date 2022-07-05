BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— The Louisiana Department of Health reported 4,532 new cases and 3 new deaths on Monday, July 5, 2022, bringing the total number of cases to 1,315,361 and the total number of deaths to 17,421.
As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out-of-state cases.
Hospitalizations increased by 32 and the number of patients on ventilators increased by 8 as of Monday; coming to a total of 481 hospitalized patients with 26 on ventilators.
In our area, 670 new cases and 0 new deaths were reported on Monday. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 52,671 total confirmed cases and 760 total confirmed deaths.
Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths:
- Ouachita Parish – 52,671 cases, 760 deaths (276 new cases)
- Lincoln Parish – 12,707 cases, 145 deaths (39 new cases)
- Morehouse Parish – 7,117 cases, 134 deaths (48 new cases)
- Franklin Parish – 7,555 cases, 178 deaths (9 new cases)
- Union Parish – 7,186 cases, 135 deaths (53 new cases)
- Richland Parish – 7,059 cases, 100 deaths (47 new cases)
- Concordia Parish –5,278 cases, 89 deaths (21 new cases)
- Jackson Parish – 4,583 cases, 77 deaths (27 new cases)
- Madison Parish –3,320 cases, 59 deaths (5 new cases)
- Winn Parish – 4,598 cases, 64 deaths (33 new cases)
- West Carroll Parish – 3,822 cases, 66 deaths (43 new cases)
- La Salle Parish – 4,396 cases, 61 deaths (24 new cases)
- Catahoula Parish – 2,745 cases, 55 deaths (14 new cases)
- East Carroll Parish – 2,608 cases, 38 deaths (11 new cases)
- Caldwell Parish – 3,722 cases, 55 deaths (14 new cases)
- Tensas Parish – 1,024 cases, 11 deaths (6 new cases)