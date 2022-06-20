BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— The Louisiana Department of Health reported 4,461 new cases and 2 new deaths on Monday, June 20, 2022, bringing the total number of cases to 1,287,429 and the total number of deaths to 17,375.
As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out-of-state cases.
Hospitalizations increased by 21 and the number of patients on ventilators increased by 1 as of Monday; coming to a total of 350 hospitalized patients with 11 on ventilators.
In our area, 261 new cases and 1 new death were reported on Monday. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 51,610 total confirmed cases and 757 total confirmed deaths.
Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths:
- Ouachita Parish – 51,610 cases, 757 deaths (140 new cases and 1 new death)
- Lincoln Parish – 12,461 cases, 145 deaths (19 new cases)
- Morehouse Parish – 6,958 cases, 134 deaths (7 new cases)
- Franklin Parish – 7,426 cases, 178 deaths (5 new cases)
- Union Parish – 7,048 cases, 135 deaths (16 new cases)
- Richland Parish – 6,817 cases, 98 deaths (12 new cases)
- Concordia Parish –5,193 cases, 89 deaths (5 new cases)
- Jackson Parish – 4,453 cases, 77 deaths (1 new case)
- Madison Parish –3,293 cases, 59 deaths (4 new cases)
- Winn Parish – 4,503 cases, 64 deaths (4 new cases)
- West Carroll Parish – 3,677 cases, 66 deaths (27 new cases)
- La Salle Parish – 4,329 cases, 61 deaths (6 new cases)
- Catahoula Parish – 2,714 cases, 55 deaths (1 new case)
- East Carroll Parish – 2,556 cases, 38 deaths (8 new cases)
- Caldwell Parish – 3,647 cases, 55 deaths (2 new cases)
- Tensas Parish – 1,002 cases, 11 deaths (4 new cases)