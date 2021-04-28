Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 430 new cases, 15 new deaths on April 28

BATON ROUGE, La. — The Louisiana Department of Health reported 430 new cases and 15 new deaths on Wednesday, April 28, 2021, bringing the total number of cases to 457,326 and the total number of deaths to 10,367.

The number of probable cases rose by 160 to 68,700 on Wednesday while the total number of confirmed cases rose by 282 to a total of 388,626. The number of probable deaths rose by 5 for a total of 912 and the total number of confirmed deaths rose by 10 to 9,455. As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out-of-state cases.

Hospitalizations decreased on Wednesday by 1 and the use of ventilators went up by 4. This brings the total number of hospitalized patients to 307 with 50 on ventilators.

In Northeast Louisiana, 56 new cases and 1 new death were reported while 12 cases were rescinded. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 16,532 total confirmed cases and 406 total confirmed deaths.

Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths: