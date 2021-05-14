Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 427 new cases, 9 new deaths on May 14

BATON ROUGE, La. — The Louisiana Department of Health reported 427 new cases and 9 new deaths on Friday, May 14, 2021, bringing the total number of cases to 464,833 and the total number of deaths to 10,478.

The number of probable cases rose by 116 to 70,924 on Friday while the total number of confirmed cases rose by 305 to a total of 393,909. The number of probable deaths rose by 4 for a total of 957 and the total number of confirmed deaths rose by 5 to 9,521. As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out-of-state cases.

Hospitalizations decreased on Friday by 15 and the use of ventilators decreased by 5. This brings the total number of hospitalized patients to 311 with 27 on ventilators.

In Northeast Louisiana, 33 new cases were reported while 5 cases were rescinded. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 16,761 total confirmed cases and 409 total confirmed deaths.

Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths: