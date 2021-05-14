Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 427 new cases, 9 new deaths on May 14

BATON ROUGE, La. — The Louisiana Department of Health reported 427 new cases and 9 new deaths on Friday, May 14, 2021, bringing the total number of cases to 464,833 and the total number of deaths to 10,478.
The number of probable cases rose by 116 to 70,924 on Friday while the total number of confirmed cases rose by 305 to a total of 393,909. The number of probable deaths rose by 4 for a total of 957 and the total number of confirmed deaths rose by 5 to 9,521. As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out-of-state cases.
Hospitalizations decreased on Friday by 15 and the use of ventilators decreased by 5. This brings the total number of hospitalized patients to 311 with 27 on ventilators.
In Northeast Louisiana, 33 new cases were reported while 5 cases were rescinded. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 16,761 total confirmed cases and 409 total confirmed deaths.
Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths:
- Ouachita Parish – 16,761 cases, 409 deaths (10 new cases)
- Lincoln Parish – 3,398 cases, 86 deaths (2 new cases)
- Morehouse Parish – 2,444 cases, 73 deaths (1 rescinded case)
- Franklin Parish – 2,397 cases, 105 deaths (1 new case)
- Union Parish –2,067 cases, 70 deaths (no change)
- Richland Parish – 2,003 cases, 43 deaths (no change)
- Concordia Parish –1,601 cases, 46 deaths (no change)
- Madison Parish –1,522 cases, 34 deaths (1 rescinded case)
- Jackson Parish –1,525 cases, 45 deaths (5 new cases)
- Winn Parish –1,159 cases, 33 deaths (1 rescinded case)
- West Carroll Parish –1,104 cases, 39 deaths (2 new cases)
- La Salle Parish –1,006 cases, 25 deaths (12 new cases)
- Catahoula Parish –901 cases, 33 deaths (2 rescinded cases)
- East Carroll Parish –889 cases, 22 deaths (no change)
- Caldwell Parish – 776 cases, 24 deaths (1 new case)
- Tensas Parish –317 cases, 6 deaths (no change)