Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 427 new cases, 8 new deaths on May 20

BATON ROUGE, La. — The Louisiana Department of Health reported 427 new cases and 8 new deaths on Thursday, May 20, 2021, bringing the total number of cases to 467,475 and the total number of deaths to 10,517.

The number of probable cases rose by 93 to 71,593 on Thursday while the total number of confirmed cases rose by 327 to a total of 395,882. The number of probable deaths rose by 2 for a total of 965 and the total number of confirmed deaths rose by 6 to 9,552. As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out-of-state cases.

Hospitalizations increased on Thursday by 4 and the use of ventilators decreased by 1. This brings the total number of hospitalized patients to 311 with 27 on ventilators.

In Northeast Louisiana, 36 new cases were reported while 3 cases were rescinded. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 16,840 total confirmed cases and 411 total confirmed deaths.

Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths: