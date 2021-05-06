Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 417 new cases, 7 new deaths on May 6

BATON ROUGE, La. — The Louisiana Department of Health reported 417 new cases and 7 new deaths on Thursday, May 6, 2021, bringing the total number of cases to 461,210 and the total number of deaths to 10,425.

The number of probable cases rose by 95 to 69,898 on Thursday while the total number of confirmed cases rose by 312 to a total of 391,312. The number of probable deaths rose by 4 for a total of 937 and the total number of confirmed deaths rose by 3 to 9,488. As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out-of-state cases.

Hospitalizations increased on Thursday by 2 and the use of ventilators went up by 4. This brings the total number of hospitalized patients to 340 with 37 on ventilators.

In Northeast Louisiana, 63 new cases were reported while 13 cases were rescinded. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 16,646 total confirmed cases and 407 total confirmed deaths.

Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths: