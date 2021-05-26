Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 410 new cases, 14 new deaths on May 26

BATON ROUGE, La. — The Louisiana Department of Health reported 410 new cases and 14 new deaths on Wednesday, May 26, 2021, bringing the total number of cases to 469,864 and the total number of deaths to 10,562.
The number of probable cases rose to 72,317 on Wednesday while the total number of confirmed cases rose to a total of 397,547. The number of probable deaths rose to a total of 978 and the total number of confirmed deaths rose to 9,584. As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out-of-state cases.
Hospitalizations decreased on Wednesday by 2 and the use of ventilators increased by 2. This brings the total number of hospitalized patients to 267 with 30 on ventilators.
In Northeast Louisiana, 30 new cases were reported while 5 cases were rescinded. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 16,924 total confirmed cases and 411 total confirmed deaths.
Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths:
- Ouachita Parish – 16,924 cases, 411 deaths (14 new cases)
- Lincoln Parish – 3,416 cases, 86 deaths (4 new cases)
- Morehouse Parish – 2,458 cases, 73 deaths (2 new cases)
- Franklin Parish – 2,409 cases, 105 deaths (no change)
- Union Parish –2,084 cases, 72 deaths (2 new cases)
- Richland Parish – 2,022 cases, 43 deaths (no change)
- Concordia Parish –1,612 cases, 46 deaths (2 new cases)
- Jackson Parish –1,540 cases, 45 deaths (1 rescinded case)
- Madison Parish –1,523 cases, 34 deaths (no change)
- Winn Parish –1,166 cases, 34 deaths (1 new case)
- West Carroll Parish –1,103 cases, 39 deaths (1 rescinded case)
- La Salle Parish –1,014 cases, 25 deaths (2 rescinded cases)
- Catahoula Parish –906 cases, 33 deaths (1 new case)
- East Carroll Parish –890 cases, 22 deaths (1 rescinded case)
- Caldwell Parish – 777 cases, 24 deaths (2 new cases)
- Tensas Parish –319 cases, 6 deaths (2 new cases)