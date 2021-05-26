Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 410 new cases, 14 new deaths on May 26

BATON ROUGE, La. — The Louisiana Department of Health reported 410 new cases and 14 new deaths on Wednesday, May 26, 2021, bringing the total number of cases to 469,864 and the total number of deaths to 10,562.

The number of probable cases rose to 72,317 on Wednesday while the total number of confirmed cases rose to a total of 397,547. The number of probable deaths rose to a total of 978 and the total number of confirmed deaths rose to 9,584. As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out-of-state cases.

Hospitalizations decreased on Wednesday by 2 and the use of ventilators increased by 2. This brings the total number of hospitalized patients to 267 with 30 on ventilators.

In Northeast Louisiana, 30 new cases were reported while 5 cases were rescinded. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 16,924 total confirmed cases and 411 total confirmed deaths.

Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths: