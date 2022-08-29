BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— The Louisiana Department of Health reported 3,863 new cases and 11 new deaths on Monday, August 29, 2022, bringing the total number of cases to 1,426,314 and the total number of deaths to 17,854.

As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out-of-state cases.

Hospitalizations decreased by 9 and the number of patients on ventilators decreased by 3 as of Monday; coming to a total of 388 hospitalized patients with 8 on ventilators.

In our area, 432 new cases and 2 new deaths were reported on Monday. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 57,735 total confirmed cases and 785 total confirmed deaths.

Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths: