BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— The Louisiana Department of Health reported 3,672 new cases and 13 new deaths on Tuesday, July 12, 2022, bringing the total number of cases to 1,335,684 and the total number of deaths to 17,450.
As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out-of-state cases.
Hospitalizations increased by 105 and the number of patients on ventilators increased by 7 as of Tuesday; coming to a total of 664 hospitalized patients with 15 on ventilators.
In our area, 1,060 new cases and 3 new deaths were reported on Tuesday. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 53,665 total confirmed cases and 763 total confirmed deaths.
Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths:
- Ouachita Parish – 53,665 cases, 763 deaths (444 new cases and 2 new deaths)
- Lincoln Parish – 12,969 cases, 145 deaths (102 new cases)
- Morehouse Parish – 7,282 cases, 134 deaths (80 new cases)
- Franklin Parish – 7,671 cases, 178 deaths (49 new cases)
- Union Parish – 7,341 cases, 135 deaths (59 new cases)
- Richland Parish – 7,168 cases, 100 deaths (38 new cases)
- Concordia Parish –5,367 cases, 89 deaths (35 new cases)
- Jackson Parish – 4,663 cases, 77 deaths (32 new cases)
- Madison Parish –3,367 cases, 59 deaths (19 new cases)
- Winn Parish – 4,694 cases, 64 deaths (43 new cases)
- West Carroll Parish – 3,906 cases, 67 deaths (49 new cases and 1 new death)
- La Salle Parish – 4,463 cases, 61 deaths (32 new cases)
- Catahoula Parish – 2,788 cases, 56 deaths (24 new cases)
- East Carroll Parish – 2,670 cases, 38 deaths (23 new cases)
- Caldwell Parish – 3,782 cases, 55 deaths (24 new cases)
- Tensas Parish – 1,041 cases, 12 deaths (7 new cases)