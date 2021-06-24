Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 364 new cases, 8 new deaths on June 24

BATON ROUGE, La. — The Louisiana Department of Health reported 364 new cases and 8 new deaths on Thursday, June 24, 2021, bringing the total number of cases to 479,311 and the total number of deaths to 10,717.

The number of probable cases increased by 77 to 74,792 on Thursday while the total number of confirmed cases increased by 288 to 404,519. The number of probable deaths rose by 3 to a total of 1,019 and the total number of confirmed deaths rose by 5 to 9,698. As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out-of-state cases.

Hospitalizations remained the same on Thursday and the use of ventilators increased by 1, bringing the total number of hospitalized patients to 273 with 35 on ventilators.

In Northeast Louisiana, 23 new cases were reported and no cases were rescinded. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 17,131 total confirmed cases and 417 total confirmed deaths.

Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths: