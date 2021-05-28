Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 351 new cases, 6 new deaths on May 28

BATON ROUGE, La. — The Louisiana Department of Health reported 351 new cases and 6 new deaths on Friday, May 28, 2021, bringing the total number of cases to 470,685 and the total number of deaths to 10,576.
The number of probable cases rose by 105 to 72,551 on Friday while the total number of confirmed cases rose by 249 to a total of 398,134. The number of probable deaths rose by 2 for a total of 980 and the total number of confirmed deaths rose by 4 to 9,596. As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out-of-state cases.
Hospitalizations increased on Friday by 2 and the use of ventilators decreased by 2. This brings the total number of hospitalized patients to 275 with 25 on ventilators.
In Northeast Louisiana, 27 new cases and were reported while 13 cases were rescinded. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 16,953 total confirmed cases and 411 total confirmed deaths.
Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths:
- Ouachita Parish – 16,953 cases, 411 deaths (8 new cases)
- Lincoln Parish – 3,414 cases, 86 deaths (3 new cases)
- Morehouse Parish – 2,459 cases, 73 deaths (2 new cases)
- Franklin Parish – 2,411 cases, 105 deaths (6 new cases)
- Union Parish –2,085 cases, 72 deaths (2 new cases)
- Richland Parish – 2,025 cases, 43 deaths (1 new case)
- Concordia Parish –1,616 cases, 46 deaths (1 new case)
- Jackson Parish –1,541 cases, 45 deaths (6 rescinded cases)
- Madison Parish –1,524 cases, 34 deaths (2 new cases)
- Winn Parish –1,166 cases, 34 deaths (1 rescinded case)
- West Carroll Parish –1,105 cases, 39 deaths (2 rescinded cases)
- La Salle Parish –1,021 cases, 25 deaths (4 rescinded cases)
- Catahoula Parish –906 cases, 33 deaths (2 new cases)
- East Carroll Parish –890 cases, 23 deaths (no change)
- Caldwell Parish – 778 cases, 24 deaths (no change)
- Tensas Parish –319 cases, 6 deaths (no change)