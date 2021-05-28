Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 351 new cases, 6 new deaths on May 28

BATON ROUGE, La. — The Louisiana Department of Health reported 351 new cases and 6 new deaths on Friday, May 28, 2021, bringing the total number of cases to 470,685 and the total number of deaths to 10,576.

The number of probable cases rose by 105 to 72,551 on Friday while the total number of confirmed cases rose by 249 to a total of 398,134. The number of probable deaths rose by 2 for a total of 980 and the total number of confirmed deaths rose by 4 to 9,596. As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out-of-state cases.

Hospitalizations increased on Friday by 2 and the use of ventilators decreased by 2. This brings the total number of hospitalized patients to 275 with 25 on ventilators.

In Northeast Louisiana, 27 new cases and were reported while 13 cases were rescinded. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 16,953 total confirmed cases and 411 total confirmed deaths.

Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths: