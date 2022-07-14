BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— The Louisiana Department of Health reported 3,495 new cases and 10 new deaths on Thursday, July 14, 2022, bringing the total number of cases to 1,342,740 and the total number of deaths to 17,472.
For more Coronavirus News Click Here
As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out-of-state cases.
Hospitalizations increased by 10 and the number of patients on ventilators increased by 1 as of Thursday; coming to a total of 688 hospitalized patients with 20 on ventilators.
For more Louisiana News CLICK HERE
In our area, 401 new cases and 1 new death were reported on Thursday. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 54,012 total confirmed cases and 763 total confirmed deaths.
Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths:
- Ouachita Parish – 54,012 cases, 763 deaths (191 new cases)
- Lincoln Parish – 13,041 cases, 145 deaths (24 new cases)
- Morehouse Parish – 7,346 cases, 134 deaths (28 new cases)
- Franklin Parish – 7,691 cases, 178 deaths (13 new cases)
- Union Parish – 7,403 cases, 135 deaths (27 new cases)
- Richland Parish – 7,224 cases, 100 deaths (14 new cases)
- Concordia Parish –5,414 cases, 89 deaths (23 new cases)
- Jackson Parish – 4,700 cases, 77 deaths (10 new cases)
- Madison Parish –3,376 cases, 59 deaths (1 new case)
- Winn Parish – 4,720 cases, 64 deaths (13 new cases)
- West Carroll Parish – 3,921 cases, 67 deaths (6 new cases)
- La Salle Parish – 4,497 cases, 61 deaths (18 new cases)
- Catahoula Parish – 2,801 cases, 57 deaths (7 new cases and 1 new death)
- East Carroll Parish – 2,711 cases, 38 deaths (19 new cases)
- Caldwell Parish – 3,788 cases, 55 deaths (4 new cases)
- Tensas Parish – 1,052 cases, 12 deaths (3 new cases)