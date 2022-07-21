BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— The Louisiana Department of Health reported 3,466 new cases and 11 new deaths on Thursday, July 21, 2022, bringing the total number of cases to 1,360,862 and the total number of deaths to 17,504.
As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out-of-state cases.
Hospitalizations increased by 12 and the number of patients on ventilators remained the same as of Thursday; coming to a total of 747 hospitalized patients with 24 on ventilators.
In our area, 398 new cases and 0 new deaths were reported on Thursday. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 54,855 total confirmed cases and 763 total confirmed deaths.
Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths:
- Ouachita Parish – 54,855 cases, 763 deaths (168 new cases)
- Lincoln Parish – 13,274 cases, 145 deaths (52 new cases)
- Morehouse Parish – 7,493 cases, 134 deaths (22 new cases)
- Franklin Parish – 7,777 cases, 178 deaths (5 new cases)
- Union Parish – 7,543 cases, 137 deaths (21 new cases)
- Richland Parish – 7,369 cases, 100 deaths (31 new cases)
- Concordia Parish –5,504 cases, 89 deaths (9 new cases)
- Jackson Parish – 4,784 cases, 77 deaths (26 new cases)
- Madison Parish –3,440 cases, 59 deaths (6 new cases)
- Winn Parish – 4,801 cases, 64 deaths (19 new cases)
- West Carroll Parish – 3,994 cases, 67 deaths (12 new cases)
- La Salle Parish – 4,572 cases, 61 deaths (15 new cases)
- Catahoula Parish – 2,846 cases, 57 deaths (4 new cases)
- East Carroll Parish – 2,736 cases, 38 deaths (3 new cases)
- Caldwell Parish – 3,813 cases, 55 deaths (4 new cases)
- Tensas Parish – 1,066 cases, 12 deaths (1 new case)