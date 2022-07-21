BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— The Louisiana Department of Health reported 3,466 new cases and 11 new deaths on Thursday, July 21, 2022, bringing the total number of cases to 1,360,862 and the total number of deaths to 17,504.

For more Coronavirus News Click Here

As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out-of-state cases.

Hospitalizations increased by 12 and the number of patients on ventilators remained the same as of Thursday; coming to a total of 747 hospitalized patients with 24 on ventilators.

For more Louisiana News CLICK HERE

In our area, 398 new cases and 0 new deaths were reported on Thursday. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 54,855 total confirmed cases and 763 total confirmed deaths.

Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths: