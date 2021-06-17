Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 335 new cases, 7 new deaths on June 17

BATON ROUGE, La. — The Louisiana Department of Health reported 335 new cases and 7 new deaths on Thursday, June 17, 2021, bringing the total number of cases to 477,127 and the total number of deaths to 10,677.

The number of probable cases rose by 105 to 74,208 on Thursday while the total number of confirmed cases rose by 230 to a total of 402,919. The number of probable deaths rose by 1 to a total of 1,005 and the total number of confirmed deaths rose by 6 to 9,672. As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out-of-state cases.

Hospitalizations decreased by 4 on Thursday and the use of ventilators increased by 3, bringing the total number of hospitalized patients to 284 with 42 on ventilators.

In Northeast Louisiana, 19 new cases and 1 new death were reported and 2 cases were rescinded. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 17,071 total confirmed cases and 415 total confirmed deaths.

Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths: