BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— The Louisiana Department of Health reported 3,264 new cases and 7 new deaths on Monday, June 27, 2022, bringing the total number of cases to 1,300,125 and the total number of deaths to 17,399.
For more Coronavirus News Click Here
As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out-of-state cases.
Hospitalizations increased by 12 and the number of patients on ventilators increased by 2 as of Monday; coming to a total of 385 hospitalized patients with 15 on ventilators.
For more Louisiana News CLICK HERE
In our area, 498 new cases and 2 new deaths were reported on Monday. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 52,022 total confirmed cases and 760 total confirmed deaths.
Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths:
- Ouachita Parish – 52,022 cases, 760 deaths (188 new cases and 1 new death)
- Lincoln Parish – 12,566 cases, 145 deaths (42 new cases)
- Morehouse Parish – 7,003 cases, 134 deaths (18 new cases)
- Franklin Parish – 7,487 cases, 178 deaths (38 new cases)
- Union Parish – 7,101 cases, 135 deaths (25 new cases)
- Richland Parish – 6,902 cases, 100 deaths (39 new cases and 1 new death)
- Concordia Parish –5,219 cases, 89 deaths (10 new cases)
- Jackson Parish – 4,532 cases, 77 deaths (15 new cases)
- Madison Parish –3,304 cases, 59 deaths (4 new cases)
- Winn Parish – 4,533 cases, 64 deaths (12 new cases)
- West Carroll Parish – 3,743 cases, 66 deaths (41 new cases)
- La Salle Parish – 4,358 cases, 61 deaths (18 new cases)
- Catahoula Parish – 2,724 cases, 55 deaths (3 new cases)
- East Carroll Parish – 2,581 cases, 38 deaths (19 new cases)
- Caldwell Parish – 3,683 cases, 55 deaths (19 new cases)
- Tensas Parish – 1,012 cases, 11 deaths (7 new cases)