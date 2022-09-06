BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— The Louisiana Department of Health reported 3,262 new cases and 10 new deaths on Tuesday, September 6, 2022, bringing the total number of cases to 1,438,630 and the total number of deaths to 17,895.
As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out-of-state cases.
Hospitalizations decreased by 25 and the number of patients on ventilators increased by 2 as of Tuesday; coming to a total of 367 hospitalized patients with 20 on ventilators.
In our area, 351 new cases and 2 new deaths were reported on Tuesday. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 58,412 total confirmed cases and 785 total confirmed deaths.
Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths:
- Ouachita Parish – 58,412 cases, 785 deaths (194 new cases)
- Lincoln Parish – 14,164 cases, 152 deaths (37 new cases)
- Morehouse Parish – 7,962 cases, 137 deaths (5 new cases)
- Franklin Parish – 8,375 cases, 184 deaths (9 new cases)
- Union Parish – 8,216 cases, 141 deaths (25 new cases and 1 new death)
- Richland Parish – 8,019 cases, 104 deaths (22 new cases)
- Concordia Parish –5,870 cases, 91 deaths (8 new cases)
- Jackson Parish – 5,104 cases, 77 deaths (0 new cases)
- Madison Parish –3,677 cases, 58 deaths (3 new cases)
- Winn Parish – 5,116 cases, 66 deaths (16 new cases and 1 new death)
- West Carroll Parish – 4,257 cases, 71 deaths (5 new cases)
- LaSalle Parish – 4,836 cases, 64 deaths (14 new cases)
- Catahoula Parish – 2,970 cases, 59 deaths (4 new cases)
- East Carroll Parish – 2,914 cases, 38 deaths (4 new cases)
- Caldwell Parish – 4,126 cases, 55 deaths (4 new cases)
- Tensas Parish – 1,210 cases, 13 deaths (1 new case)