Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 326 new cases, 10 new deaths on June 16

BATON ROUGE, La. — The Louisiana Department of Health reported 326 new cases and 10 new deaths on Wednesday, June 16, 2021, bringing the total number of cases to 476,792 and the total number of deaths to 10,670.
The number of probable cases rose by 82 to 74,103 on Wednesday while the total number of confirmed cases rose by 243 to a total of 402,689. The number of probable deaths rose by 2 to a total of 1,004 and the total number of confirmed deaths rose by 8 to 9,666. As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out-of-state cases.
Hospitalizations decreased by 2 on Wednesday and the use of ventilators increased by 1, bringing the total number of hospitalized patients to 288 with 39 on ventilators.
In Northeast Louisiana, 22 new cases and 1 new death were reported and 1 case was rescinded. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 17,064 total confirmed cases and 415 total confirmed deaths.
Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths:
- Ouachita Parish – 17,064 cases, 415 deaths (8 new cases)
- Lincoln Parish – 3,454 cases, 86 deaths (2 new cases)
- Morehouse Parish – 2,473 cases, 73 deaths (3 new cases)
- Franklin Parish – 2,428 cases, 105 deaths (2 new cases)
- Union Parish –2,099 cases, 72 deaths (no change)
- Richland Parish – 2,041 cases, 44 deaths (1 new case)
- Concordia Parish –1,635 cases, 46 deaths (1 new case)
- Jackson Parish –1,566 cases, 46 deaths (2 new cases)
- Madison Parish –1,525 cases, 34 deaths (no change)
- Winn Parish –1,171 cases, 36 deaths (1 new death)
- West Carroll Parish –1,110 cases, 39 deaths (no change)
- La Salle Parish –1,060 cases, 25 deaths (2 new cases)
- Catahoula Parish –908 cases, 33 deaths (1 rescinded case)
- East Carroll Parish –892 cases, 23 deaths (1 new case)
- Caldwell Parish – 784 cases, 24 deaths (no change)
- Tensas Parish –326 cases, 6 deaths (no change)