Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 326 new cases, 10 new deaths on June 16

BATON ROUGE, La. — The Louisiana Department of Health reported 326 new cases and 10 new deaths on Wednesday, June 16, 2021, bringing the total number of cases to 476,792 and the total number of deaths to 10,670.

The number of probable cases rose by 82 to 74,103 on Wednesday while the total number of confirmed cases rose by 243 to a total of 402,689. The number of probable deaths rose by 2 to a total of 1,004 and the total number of confirmed deaths rose by 8 to 9,666. As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out-of-state cases.

Hospitalizations decreased by 2 on Wednesday and the use of ventilators increased by 1, bringing the total number of hospitalized patients to 288 with 39 on ventilators.

In Northeast Louisiana, 22 new cases and 1 new death were reported and 1 case was rescinded. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 17,064 total confirmed cases and 415 total confirmed deaths.

Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths: