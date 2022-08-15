BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— The Louisiana Department of Health reported 3,139 new cases and 10 new deaths on Monday, August 15, 2022, bringing the total number of cases to 1,403,404 and the total number of deaths to 17,708.
As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out-of-state cases.
Hospitalizations decreased by 40 and the number of patients on ventilators increased by 4 as of Monday; coming to a total of 582 hospitalized patients with 25 on ventilators.
In our area, 279 new cases and 0 new deaths were reported on Monday. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 56,886 total confirmed cases and 769 total confirmed deaths.
Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths:
- Ouachita Parish – 56,886 cases, 769 deaths (113 new cases)
- Lincoln Parish – 13,779 cases, 151 deaths (35 new cases)
- Morehouse Parish – 7,831 cases, 136 deaths (8 new cases)
- Franklin Parish – 8,078 cases, 181 deaths (24 new cases)
- Union Parish – 7,965 cases, 140 deaths (27 new cases)
- Richland Parish – 7,752 cases, 103 deaths (23 new cases)
- Concordia Parish –5,688 cases, 90 deaths (11 new cases)
- Jackson Parish – 4,996 cases, 77 deaths (9 new cases)
- Madison Parish –3,607 cases, 58 deaths (3 new cases)
- Winn Parish – 4,943 cases, 65 deaths (4 new cases)
- West Carroll Parish – 4,187 cases, 69 deaths (11 new cases)
- La Salle Parish – 4,710 cases, 63 deaths (2 new cases)
- Catahoula Parish – 2,908 cases, 58 deaths (3 new cases)
- East Carroll Parish – 2,882 cases, 38 deaths (2 new cases)
- Caldwell Parish – 3,995 cases, 55 deaths (4 new cases)
- Tensas Parish – 1,141 cases, 13 deaths (0 new cases)