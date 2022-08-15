BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— The Louisiana Department of Health reported 3,139 new cases and 10 new deaths on Monday, August 15, 2022, bringing the total number of cases to 1,403,404 and the total number of deaths to 17,708.

As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out-of-state cases.

Hospitalizations decreased by 40 and the number of patients on ventilators increased by 4 as of Monday; coming to a total of 582 hospitalized patients with 25 on ventilators.

In our area, 279 new cases and 0 new deaths were reported on Monday. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 56,886 total confirmed cases and 769 total confirmed deaths.

Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths: