Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 310 new cases, 9 new deaths on June 9

BATON ROUGE, La. — The Louisiana Department of Health reported 310 new cases and 9 new deaths on Wednesday, June 9, 2021, bringing the total number of cases to 474,653 and the total number of deaths to 10,631.

The number of probable cases rose by 96 to 73,540 on Wednesday while the total number of confirmed cases rose by 678 to a total of 401,113. The number of probable deaths rose by 5 to a total of 994 and the total number of confirmed deaths rose by 4 to 9,637. As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out-of-state cases.

Hospitalizations decreased by 6 on Wednesday and the use of ventilators decreased by 2, bringing the total number of hospitalized patients to 289 with 37 on ventilators.

In Northeast Louisiana, 84 new cases and no new deaths were reported and 6 cases were rescinded. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 17,024 total confirmed cases and 414 total confirmed deaths.

Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths: