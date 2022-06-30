BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— The Louisiana Department of Health reported 3,040 new cases and 3 new deaths on Thursday, June 30, 2022, bringing the total number of cases to 1,308,592 and the total number of deaths to 17,412.
As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out-of-state cases.
Hospitalizations increased by 2 and the number of patients on ventilators increased by 3 as of Thursday; coming to a total of 449 hospitalized patients with 18 on ventilators.
In our area, 350 new cases and 0 new deaths were reported on Thursday. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 52,395 total confirmed cases and 760 total confirmed deaths.
Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths:
- Ouachita Parish – 52,395 cases, 760 deaths (145 new cases)
- Lincoln Parish – 12,668 cases, 145 deaths (20 new cases)
- Morehouse Parish – 7,069 cases, 134 deaths (15 new cases)
- Franklin Parish – 7,546 cases, 178 deaths (9 new cases)
- Union Parish – 7,133 cases, 135 deaths (11 new cases)
- Richland Parish – 7,012 cases, 100 deaths (72 new cases)
- Concordia Parish –5,257 cases, 89 deaths (14 new cases)
- Jackson Parish – 4,556 cases, 77 deaths (14 new cases)
- Madison Parish –3,315 cases, 59 deaths (3 new cases)
- Winn Parish – 4,565 cases, 64 deaths (17 new cases)
- West Carroll Parish – 3,779 cases, 66 deaths (12 new cases)
- La Salle Parish – 4,372 cases, 61 deaths (9 new cases)
- Catahoula Parish – 2,731 cases, 55 deaths (2 new cases)
- East Carroll Parish – 2,597 cases, 38 deaths (7 new cases)
- Caldwell Parish – 3,708 cases, 55 deaths (13 new cases)
- Tensas Parish – 1,018 cases, 11 deaths (1 new case)