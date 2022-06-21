BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— The Louisiana Department of Health reported 2,862 new cases and 5 new deaths on Tuesday, June 21, 2022, bringing the total number of cases to 1,290,291 and the total number of deaths to 17,380.
For more Coronavirus News Click Here
As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out-of-state cases.
Hospitalizations increased by 25 and the number of patients on ventilators decreased by 2 as of Tuesday; coming to a total of 375 hospitalized patients with 9 on ventilators.
For more Louisiana News CLICK HERE
In our area, 205 new cases and 0 new deaths were reported on Tuesday. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 51,695 total confirmed cases and 757 total confirmed deaths.
Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths:
- Ouachita Parish – 51,695 cases, 757 deaths (85 new cases)
- Lincoln Parish – 12,494 cases, 145 deaths (33 new cases)
- Morehouse Parish – 6,977 cases, 134 deaths (19 new cases)
- Franklin Parish – 7,431 cases, 178 deaths (5 new cases)
- Union Parish – 7,058 cases, 135 deaths (10 new cases)
- Richland Parish – 6,827 cases, 98 deaths (10 new cases)
- Concordia Parish –5,202 cases, 89 deaths (9 new cases)
- Jackson Parish – 4,459 cases, 77 deaths (6 new cases)
- Madison Parish –3,295 cases, 59 deaths (2 new cases)
- Winn Parish – 4,506 cases, 64 deaths (3 new cases)
- West Carroll Parish – 3,679 cases, 66 deaths (2 new cases)
- La Salle Parish – 4,333 cases, 61 deaths (4 new cases)
- Catahoula Parish – 2,717 cases, 55 deaths (3 new cases)
- East Carroll Parish – 2,556 cases, 38 deaths (0 new cases)
- Caldwell Parish – 3,659 cases, 55 deaths (12 new cases)
- Tensas Parish – 1,004 cases, 11 deaths (2 new cases)