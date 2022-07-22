BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— The Louisiana Department of Health reported 2,681 new cases and 12 new deaths on Friday, July 22, 2022, bringing the total number of cases to 1,363,543 and the total number of deaths to 17,516.
For more Coronavirus News Click Here
As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out-of-state cases.
Hospitalizations decreased by 17 and the number of patients on ventilators decreased by 4 as of Friday; coming to a total of 730 hospitalized patients with 20 on ventilators.
For more Louisiana News CLICK HERE
In our area, 360 new cases and 2 new deaths were reported on Friday. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 54,982 total confirmed cases and 764 total confirmed deaths.
Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths:
- Ouachita Parish – 54,982 cases, 764 deaths (127 new cases and 1 new death)
- Lincoln Parish – 13,291 cases, 145 deaths (17 new cases)
- Morehouse Parish – 7,532 cases, 134 deaths (39 new cases)
- Franklin Parish – 7,804 cases, 178 deaths (27 new cases)
- Union Parish – 7,558 cases, 137 deaths (15 new cases)
- Richland Parish – 7,386 cases, 100 deaths (19 new cases)
- Concordia Parish –5,526 cases, 89 deaths (22 new cases)
- Jackson Parish – 4,803 cases, 77 deaths (19 new cases)
- Madison Parish –3,443 cases, 59 deaths (3 new cases)
- Winn Parish – 4,812 cases, 64 deaths (11 new cases)
- West Carroll Parish – 4,011 cases, 67 deaths (17 new cases)
- La Salle Parish – 4,581 cases, 62 deaths (9 new cases and 1 new death)
- Catahoula Parish – 2,856 cases, 57 deaths (10 new cases)
- East Carroll Parish – 2,739 cases, 38 deaths (3 new cases)
- Caldwell Parish – 3,831 cases, 55 deaths (18 new cases)
- Tensas Parish – 1,070 cases, 12 deaths (4 new cases)