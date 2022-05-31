BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— The Louisiana Department of Health reported 2,582 new cases and 1 new death on Tuesday, May 31, 2022, bringing the total number of cases to 1,259,730 and the total number of deaths to 17,326.
As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out-of-state cases.
Hospitalizations decreased by 9 and the number of patients on ventilators increased by 1 as of Tuesday; coming to a total of 188 hospitalized patients with 12 on ventilators.
In our area, 84 new cases and 0 new deaths were reported on Tuesday. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 50,991 total confirmed cases and 756 total confirmed deaths.
Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths:
- Ouachita Parish – 50,991 cases, 756 deaths (54 new cases)
- Lincoln Parish – 12,318 cases, 145 deaths (11 new cases)
- Morehouse Parish – 6,886 cases, 134 deaths (1 new case)
- Franklin Parish – 7,366 cases, 178 deaths (1 new case)
- Union Parish – 6,951 cases, 135 deaths (3 new cases)
- Richland Parish – 6,755 cases, 98 deaths (4 new cases)
- Concordia Parish –5,136 cases, 89 deaths (3 new cases)
- Jackson Parish – 4,416 cases, 76 deaths (0 new cases)
- Madison Parish –3,271 cases, 59 deaths (0 new cases)
- Winn Parish – 4,471 cases, 64 deaths (1 new case)
- West Carroll Parish – 3,636 cases, 66 deaths (1 new case)
- La Salle Parish – 4,288 cases, 61 deaths (3 new cases)
- Catahoula Parish – 2,708 cases, 55 deaths (1 new case)
- East Carroll Parish – 2,541 cases, 38 deaths (1 new case)
- Caldwell Parish – 3,626 cases, 55 deaths (0 new cases)
- Tensas Parish – 991 cases, 11 deaths (0 new cases)